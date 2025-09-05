Yvette Cooper to become foreign secretary, say No 10 sources

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Sep 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 16:20 BST
Yvette Cooper is to become the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, according to sources at Downing Street.

The move, in which the Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP would replace David Lammy, comes as Keir Starmer embarks on a sweeping reshuffle after the departure of his deputy, Angela Rayner, from government today.

Most Popular

As the Prime Minister began reshaping his cabinet, only Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has been confirmed as staying in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The changes are said to have been brought forward after Rayner’s departure and the reshuffled is ongoing.

Yvette Cooper MP.placeholder image
Yvette Cooper MP.

It’s predicted that Shabana Mahmood, currently the justice minister, will replace Ms Cooper at the home office.

The reshuffle was triggered by the resignation of deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, after she admitted underpaying property tax on a new home.

She is the fifth minister to leave from Keir Starmer’s government.

Related topics:Angela RaynerYvette CooperKeir StarmerPrime MinisterRachel ReevesDowning StreetCastlefordPontefract
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice