Yvette Cooper is to become the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, according to sources at Downing Street.

The move, in which the Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP would replace David Lammy, comes as Keir Starmer embarks on a sweeping reshuffle after the departure of his deputy, Angela Rayner, from government today.

As the Prime Minister began reshaping his cabinet, only Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has been confirmed as staying in place.

The changes are said to have been brought forward after Rayner’s departure and the reshuffled is ongoing.

Yvette Cooper MP.

It’s predicted that Shabana Mahmood, currently the justice minister, will replace Ms Cooper at the home office.

The reshuffle was triggered by the resignation of deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, after she admitted underpaying property tax on a new home.

She is the fifth minister to leave from Keir Starmer’s government.