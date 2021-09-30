Pillion rider who died after road smash is named

Emergency services were called to Newton Lane, between Fairburn and Ledston, following reports that a black Triumph motorcycle had been involved in a road traffic collision at around 2.58pm on Sunday, September 26.

Mrs Varty, who was a passenger, died from her injuries at Leeds General Infirmary on Monday.

The family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Andrea Varty.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.