Pillion rider who died after road smash is named
A motorbike pillion rider who died following a crash at the weekend has been named as 53-year-old Andrea Varty.
Emergency services were called to Newton Lane, between Fairburn and Ledston, following reports that a black Triumph motorcycle had been involved in a road traffic collision at around 2.58pm on Sunday, September 26.
Mrs Varty, who was a passenger, died from her injuries at Leeds General Infirmary on Monday.
The family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
The driver, a 52-year-old man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the motorcyclist immediately prior to it, is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1122 of September 26.