Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Wakefield city centre this morning (Saturday).

Officers were called at 9.16am to a report of an armed robbery at a shop on Teall Way.

It is understood two males walked into the shop armed with knife and demanded cash.

Police said cash was stolen, and that no injuries have been reported.

A scene has been put in place as enquiries are carried out by Wakefield CID.