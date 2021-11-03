Police search canal for missing Wakefield man

Missing: Joshua Eddington.

There were reports online this afternoon that a police presence around Fall Ings Lock was because a body had been recovered from the water.

However, police have confirmed that was not the case, but their attendance is connected to the search for missing Wakefield man, Joshua Eddington.

The 23-year-old was last seen on Saturday, October 30, wearing a black leather jacket, black skinny jeans and black Doc Martin boots.

Fall Ings Lock.