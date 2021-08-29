Police tape off Westgate after man found with head injuries on Wakefield city centre street
A man was found on a Wakefield city centre street during the early of hours of Sunday.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 6:10 pm
Police confirmed the man was found with head injuries.
Officers were called at 5.09am to Westgate this morning.
The area was sealed off and parts of Carter Street and Cheapside were also taped off.
A guard was in place earlier as detectives surveyed the scene.
A police spokesman said: "The male was taken to hospital and the investigation is ongoing at this stage."
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.
Information can also be reported via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat
Or alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.