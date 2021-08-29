Police tape off Westgate after man found with head injuries on Wakefield city centre street

Police confirmed the man was found with head injuries.

Officers were called at 5.09am to Westgate this morning.

The area was sealed off and parts of Carter Street and Cheapside were also taped off.

A guard was in place earlier as detectives surveyed the scene.

A police spokesman said: "The male was taken to hospital and the investigation is ongoing at this stage."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.

Information can also be reported via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Or alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.