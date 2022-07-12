Police "very concerned " for missing Ossett man

Police are appealing for information to locate missing Nathan Spinks from Ossett.
By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:45 am
Mr Spinks was reported missing last night, Monday, July 11, and police are "very concerned" for his welfare.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with mousey brown hair and a slight beard.
The 32-year-old was last seen dressed in a blue polo shirt and Armani jogging bottoms.
Mr Spinks went missing last night.
A number of searches are underway in the Wakefield and Kirklees districts to locate Nathan and anyone who can assist enquires is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 2029 of July 11.