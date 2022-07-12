Police "very concerned " for missing Ossett man

Mr Spinks was reported missing last night, Monday, July 11, and police are "very concerned" for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with mousey brown hair and a slight beard.

The 32-year-old was last seen dressed in a blue polo shirt and Armani jogging bottoms.

Mr Spinks went missing last night.