Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yvette Cooper has been re-elected as MP in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.

Here you can watch her victory speech after the results were announced in Wakefield earlier this morning.

Second in the constituency were Nigel Farage’s Reform UK with candidate John Thomas winning 10,459 votes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives won 5,406, Greens 1,651, Lib Dems 1,213 and Social Democrat Party 139.