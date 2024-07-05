2024 general election results: Watch Yvette Cooper's victory speech as she wins Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley seat
Yvette Cooper has been re-elected as MP in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.
Here you can watch her victory speech after the results were announced in Wakefield earlier this morning.
Second in the constituency were Nigel Farage’s Reform UK with candidate John Thomas winning 10,459 votes.
The Conservatives won 5,406, Greens 1,651, Lib Dems 1,213 and Social Democrat Party 139.
Voter turn out was 48.39 per cent.