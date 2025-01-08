78 new homes set to be built in Castleford amid traffic concerns
A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant said it would be “a distinctive residential development which is sympathetically designed to respect the surrounding built and natural environment”.
It is set to comprise eight one-bed homes, 15 two-bed homes, 36 three-bed homes and 19 four-bed homes.
The statement said the design of the buildings would take into account the look of both modern and more traditional homes in the vicinity.
It said: “Whilst the development does not advocate pastiche or historic solutions, it is important that the new development has some connection with local character and place making.
“The proposals are therefore for modern family homes, designed to reflect the needs and aspirations of modern families and their lifestyles.
"As such the architectural style and detailing used reflect these needs and aspirations.”
Wakefield Council received a total of 18 objections to the plans.
Traffic was the main concern raised.
One commenter who frequently visits family on Park Dale Lane said: “I am already appalled by the amount of traffic due to the doctors surgery.
"It is sometimes near impossible to get through safely.
"Also the children living on these streets will be put at risk of accidents due to large vehicles that will need access.”
Another comment said: “Although we agree with the building of the houses, the access route planned is not sustainable for extra traffic of approximately 140 extra vehicles per day plus construction traffic.
"The road is already congested with parked cars and sharp bends, and we already struggle with getting in and out from our property.”
A third said: “The traffic leading up from Fryston Road to Well Wood View is already an issue due to the cars parked on the kerbside and the cars coming to and from the doctors surgery.
"Lots of children walk to school, including my own, and extra traffic/large vehicles for building supplies would make it more dangerous for them in the street.”
The full application for 78 homes was granted planning permission subject to submission of relevant surveys and reports.
