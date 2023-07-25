Andrea Jenkyns MP: Transforming education under Conservative leadership

Under my tenure, I am delighted to announce that 32 schools are now achieving 'good' or 'outstanding' ratings. Photo: Getty Images

Andrea Jenkyns MP writes: Under the Conservative government's steadfast commitment to education, we have witnessed significant improvements, ensuring that our children receive the quality education they deserve.

However, recent teacher strikes have regrettably disrupted the positive momentum, impeding the dedicated efforts of our educators.

Nonetheless, the Conservative government's increased funding, rising from £74 million in 2015 to £83 million in 2023, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurture a smarter and stronger economy through educational excellence.

Since taking office, the Conservative government has consistently prioritised education, recognising it as the cornerstone of a prosperous society.

As a result of my campaigning and our steadfast commitment, Morley and Outwood schools have experienced substantial progress.

In 2015, only 17 schools were rated good or outstanding, reflecting the need for urgent improvement. However, under my tenure, I am delighted to announce that this number has nearly doubled, with 32 schools now achieving these exceptional ratings.

Morley and Outwood offers an exceptional environment for education, serving as a launching pad for individuals to enter the pipeline of excellent working environments across various business sectors.

With the remarkable progress made in our local schools and the commitment of dedicated educators, students in Morley and Outwood are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and resilience needed to thrive in the professional world.

The nurturing educational landscape in our area prepares individuals to excel in diverse industries, fostering a talented workforce and contributing to the success of businesses and organisations on a broader scale.

Teacher strikes have unfortunately had a detrimental impact on our children's education. The disruptions caused by strikes can result in missed lessons, disrupted curriculum, and an inconsistent learning environment.

These interruptions can hinder students' academic progress and impede their ability to acquire essential knowledge and skills.

If not addressed correctly, this gap in education can have long-term consequences, potentially affecting their future opportunities and prospects.

One of the crucial pillars of our education reform is increased investment. The Conservative government has allocated substantial resources, with education spending in Morley and Outwood rising from £74 million in 2015 to £83 million in 2023.

This significant boost in funding is a clear testament to the government's unwavering commitment to our schools and their relentless pursuit of a smarter and greater economy.

Investing in our schools is an investment in our future. The increased funding has allowed for improved infrastructure, enhanced resources, and expanded learning opportunities. It has empowered our educators to provide a nurturing environment that fosters growth, innovation, and academic excellence. By prioritising education, we are equipping our young generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Under the Conservative government's leadership, the schools in Morley and Outwood have witnessed remarkable progress and transformation. The commitment to education, reflected in the increased funding, has been instrumental in enhancing the quality of education and nurturing a smarter economy.