Concerns have been raised over the future of Castleford after a planning application to convert a shop was approved.

The application seeks to change the use of a retail unit to a hot food takeaway on Carlton Street and with a two-bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom apartment.

But some residents were concerned about what it could suggest for the future of the town centre.

One comment said: “Our town is full of empty buildings that could be used as housing, instead our retail stores are being taken away and turned into flats.

Carlton Street, Castleford. Picture by Google

"Anti social behaviour is rife due to the increase of multiple occupancy housing, we do not have a police station anymore to deal with it.

"Why are we even bothering to regenerate Castleford? Why would anyone want to come here?”

Another said: “This is a town centre high street, not a place for residential property.

"No parking or facilities for waste storage. Castleford is currently struggling with antisocial behaviour and undergoing a rejuvenation, and by encouraging HMO properties which already exist it makes it hard for businesses as it's not making the area attractive to new traders.

"Town centres are for shops.”

A further comment said: “Another HMO? Castleford is so unsafe now, what a dump.

"Forget the regeneration when this is inevitably approved. Crime will be even more through the roof, another lost opportunity for a small local business to rent it.”