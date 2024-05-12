Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cattery in Wakefield has been denied retrospective planning permission over green belt concerns.

The business, on Wood Lane in Overton, has been operating as a cattery.

A case officer report from Wakefield Council said the building received planning permission in 2023 and was subsequently built but not in accordance with approved plans.

That was brought to light when an application to convert the cattery building to a home was submitted last year.

The current application sought to “regularise” the situation and sought consent for the existing, larger building.

But concerns were raised about the “volume” of the buidling and the harm it would cause to the openness of the green belt.