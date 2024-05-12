Cattery in Wakefield refused planning permission
The business, on Wood Lane in Overton, has been operating as a cattery.
A case officer report from Wakefield Council said the building received planning permission in 2023 and was subsequently built but not in accordance with approved plans.
That was brought to light when an application to convert the cattery building to a home was submitted last year.
The current application sought to “regularise” the situation and sought consent for the existing, larger building.
But concerns were raised about the “volume” of the buidling and the harm it would cause to the openness of the green belt.
The report said: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and whilst the scheme is considered to be acceptable having regards to design, highways safety, residential amenity, drainage and flood risk and land stability and contamination, the proposals is considered to be inappropriate development within the green belt.
