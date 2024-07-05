Cosa Nostra cocktail bar in Wakefield city centres applies for permission for upstairs area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield city centre bar has applied for permission to open a bar area.

The proposal is to bring a first floor bar with a DJ at Cosa Nostra on Westgate into use.

A heritage statement provided with the application says: “The building dates back to the 17th century.

"The building was the town’s major inn and was converted and used by the Prudential Assurance Company between 1921 and 1939.

Cosa Nostra, Westgate, Wakefield

"Its history as a major venue and lodging house is well documented.”

It said the current application was partially retrospective because the first floor bar was already in place but was unused.

No structural changes are requested under the application.

It said: "Current drinking habits by the younger generation and continuing economic problems have reduced footfall in the city centre and venues have to seek alternative plans to attract customers.

"Business is now largely dependent on a diminishing weekend trade. The proposal would form a specific entertainment floor with a house DJ providing music catering for specific changing themes.

"It is hoped that this further area will increase revenue by providing space for and facilities for additional clientele.”

In December last year the bar was refused permission to open until 4am by Wakefield Council’s licensing committee.

At that time, Nigel McLoughlin, the bar’s premises supervisor, said those involved in the business were dedicated to improving Wakefield’s night time economy.

He said the bar had been operating for two years, offering high-quality food and drinks with a private members’ area for a maximum of 60 people.