Plans to turn a former chip shop into a house share for 14 people are being recommended for approval.

The plan to convert the former Avondale Fisheries, in Thornes, Wakefield, sparked protests from residents earlier this year.

Local councillors and residents objected to the scheme when it was first submitted to Wakefield Council in August, claiming it would lead to people ‘living like battery chickens’.

Developer Ryan Beaumont originally planned to turn the property into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for 17 people.

The application was later amended to build ten bedrooms in the property to house 14 residents.

The scheme has been recommended for approval by planning officers.

A developer wants to build ten bedrooms to house 14 residents at the old Avondale Fisheries property.

It will be considered by members of the council’s planning and highways committee at a meeting on Thursday (December 15).

The proposals have received a total of 205 objections.

Residents say it will have a negative impact on the local community and could attract anti-social behaviour in an already overcrowded area.

Objectors say there is a lack of parking spaces in the area around Avondale Street and Tew Street, describing the proposed number of bedrooms as “excessive”.

Councillors have also objected to the scheme.

A letter from Michael Graham, councillor for Wakefield West, says: “I was previously opposed to the application for a 17 bedroom HMO and I am still opposed to the amended application in the strongest possible terms

“Avondale Street is a densely packed residential street. Water pressure is low, and parking is difficult now, both in Avondale Street and surrounding streets.

“I don’t believe that the landlord will be able to restrict the number of cars his tenants have, and no one can predict the number of car owning visitors that they may have.

“This plot of land could very well be transformed into decent homes for an appropriate number of people.

“Instead we are seeing yet another building being turned into a HMO which quite frankly nobody wants to live in.”

Another letter from Wakefield West councillor Hilary Mitchell says: “The amended version is still too big and will be overbearing for the immediate neighbours on Avondale Street.

“Parking is a major issue in that location, and as it is a densely populated area anyway, a further fourteen residents is too much.

“The high level of concern about this proposed development is a significant issue which I feel justifies it being heard at committee.”

The report states: “Officers are of the opinion that the principle of the change of use from hot food takeaway and first floor residential flat to a ten-bedroom house of multiple occupation is considered acceptable in this location.

“Furthermore, it is considered that the proposal is acceptable with regard to its impacts on highway safety, crime and security, drainage, visual and residential amenity, subject to the recommended conditions.

