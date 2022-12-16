Councillors voted unanimously in favour of rejecting an application to convert the former Avondale Fisheries building, in Thornes, Wakefield, into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

More than 205 people objected to the plan ahead of a meeting of Wakefield Council’s planning and highway committee.

Residents claimed Avondale Street and the surrounding area was already overcrowded with a shortage of parking spaces.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of rejecting an application to convert the former Avondale Fisheries building, in Thornes, Wakefield, into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Those in neighbouring homes also feared a loss of privacy once an extension to the property had been built.

Hilary Mitchell, councillor for Wakefield Ward ward, spoke at the meeting on behalf of residents.

She said: “The street is very small. It is densely packed.

“I understand that HMO’s have a place and I know if they are well managed they don’t cause a problem.

“But there are just took many of them.

“We are taking ten bedrooms with 14 people.

Coun Mitchell said there were already at least two HMOs close to the proposed site.

She added: “Residents are worried about a possible change in character of the neighbourhood and would see this as a tipping point.

“More properties could then bought by buy-to-let merchants to built HMOs.

“But the major problem is parking.

“This is going to be an absolute nightmare for the people who are living there and I urge you please to turn it down.”

Committee member Coun Akef Akbar asked Coun Mitchell: “Can the street accommodate further parking?”

She replied: “I would say not.

“It would make a very fine family home. Nobody is objecting to residential development.

“There are all sorts of opportunities without having to extend it.

“But this is an absolute abomination with the sheer amount of people.

“There is just no room for any more cars and this would be awful.”

Developer Ryan Beaumont originally wanted to house 17 people at the property.

He later amended the plan to build ten flats for 14 people.

Officers recommended the the changed application for approval despite continued protest.

Mr Beaumont told the meeting that the flats would be for young professionals or people who were studying.

He said most of his tenants were unlikely to be car owners who would instead rely on public transport.

Mr Beaumont said he owned similar properties in Leeds and Gateshead which have proved successful

Mr Beaumont said all of his tenants were vetted and reference checked before being allowed to move into one of his properties.

The hearing was told residents living in the area are issued with parking permits for their vehicles.

Coun Pete Girt, a former parking enforcement officer, said all residents at the proposed HMO would be given visitor permits regardless of whether they owned a car.

He said: “When I was in parking enforcement I came across a number of these schemes where it was said it won’t increase the number of cars.

“Every single time it turned out to be wrong.

“Enforcement officers then have to go in and deal with the problem.

“You end up with existing residents who have been forced out of their usual parking spot, with nowhere to park.

“They end up parking on double yellow lines, getting tickets.

“Even if the residents of the HMO don’t have a car, they are entitled to a visitors permit.

“You can’t guarantee that their visitors aren’t going to come in cars.

“This street just could not accommodate the vehicles.

