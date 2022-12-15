Bridge Inn pub owners given permission to extend patio area to allow outside drinking

Councillors approved the application to allow the Bridge Inn’s premises licence to be varied.

Nine residents living opposite the canalside pub objected to the scheme fearing it would create a noise disturbance.

The hearing was told Marston Plc had recently carried out a £430,000 refurbishment of the pub, previously called The Ruddy Duck.

The application included making changes to the internal layout of the pub and a new external patio and wooden gazebo.

Permission was also given to screen live sporting events.

Licensing solicitor Michelle Hazlewood said the the company operates around 1,500 in the UK, including three in Wakefield.

Ms Hazlewood described the premises as being family-friendly with a focus on food.

She said the application was very similar to the pub’s current licensing conditions.

It did not include any extension of hours and there would be no live music played outdoors.

The lawyer said the new licence would allow customers to make contactless payments when served outdoors rather than having to go to the bar inside.

West Yorkshire Police did not object to the scheme.

Ms Hazlewood said the pub began operating under its new name on November 21, shortly before the start of the World Cup.

She added that four of the England games had been screened without any complaints being made to Wakefield Council about noise.

Councillors were told that audio levels from speakers at the pub were at a set level and could not be turned up by staff.

Two objectors attended the hearing.

One said that he he had been able to hear live sports commentary coming from the pub while he was in his property.

He also said he had been able to hear a pub quiz being “broadcast” through the speakers.

He added: “It appears that the sound system isn’t working very well.

“It does demonstrate a lack of care and this is what the residents are concerned about.

“Just because there have not been any formal objections, does not mean it has not occurred.”

Ms Hazlewood assured the resident his concerns would be addressed.

She said: “We are very grateful to residents for raising the speaker issue.