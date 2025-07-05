Civic society launches photography competition to celebrate city’s architecture - with cash prizes

Wakefield Civic Society has launched a photography competition to celebrate the city’s architecture.

The organisation said the event was “intended to draw attention to Wakefield’s diverse and often beautiful architectural buildings.”

Entries for the competition will be exhibited at Wakefield Exchange (WX) during this year’s national heritage open days in September.

To encourage participation, the society is offering cash prizes of £100 across three categories and over three different age groups, with an additional top prize of £250 for the overall winner.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “As a civic society, we are aware that Wakefield can boast some magnificent architectural gems, such as the Town Hall and County Hall.

“But we know there are many other less obvious buildings, not just in the city centre but also further out, and we want to see as many of these buildings being captured in competition entries as possible.

“We want to draw attention to our built heritage in all its diverse forms and, in so doing, encourage more people to take note of the buildings they might otherwise walk past every day without a second glance.

“Photographs can help to focus our attention and draw out details that we might otherwise miss, either by capturing a single building, or group of buildings, or by zooming in on specific architectural detailing.

“And while photographs can highlight the beauty of our older buildings, some

of which might be falling into slow decline, we also want photographers to capture the inherent beauty of modern buildings, even those that might be described as brutalist – a form or architecture that has a strong following of its own.

“Perhaps we might even see photographs being entered of modern buildings that will form the architectural heritage future generations will come to cherish.”

The three categories are for images in Wakefield city centre, the suburbs and the countryside.

There will be a special event hosted by the Society at WX September 18 when winners will be announced and prizes presented to the winners.

Mr Trickett added: “The competition has been organised with the advice and support of Wakefield Camera Club and the Society is very grateful to the Club for the assistance given.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Wakefield Council for enabling us to use Wakefield Exchange for both the exhibition and the prize event”.

The closing date for entries is 5pm on August 29.

For further details visit https://wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk/