A former funeral directors building on the edge of Wakefield city centre is to be converted into a house-share for six people.

Planning officers have given the go-ahead to convert the building on Lower York Street, College Grove, into a house of multiple occupancy.

The property was previously occupied by funeral directors E.M.D. Parkinson.

The scheme was approved despite eight objections, including those from serving and former councillors for the area.

Akef Akbar, former independent councillor for Wakefield East ward

Concerns included claims that College Grove had been “blighted” by an increase in HMOs.

Former independent councillor Akef Akbar, who represented Wakefield East ward until standing down at May’s local elections, said: “The properties and the area cannot accommodate so many people.

“The residents are suffering. Parking, criminal activity and anti-social behaviour are just a small example of the problems that stem from these HMOs.

“College Grove does not have the capacity for more.

“The area is no longer what it used to be and residents have had enough, with many leaving the area.”

Mohamed Ayub, a serving Labour councillor, said: “I have been a community activist in the College Grove area for the past 30 years, organising and mobilising the community on local issues.

“The area has changed a lot over this time with more HMOs and an increase of problems associated with them, like anti-social behaviour, noise, drugs and drug dealing, rubbish and the ongoing parking issues.”

Coun Ayub added: “The College Grove neighbourhood has got its fair share of HMOs and enough is enough.

“Local residents are concerned about the lack of community cohesion, health and wellbeing, the environment (and) quality of life.”

The property is opposite Wakefield bus station and close to Lightwaves leisure centre.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council said the building will be turned into “high-end professional accommodation”.

Proposals include retaining four parking spaces outside the property for any future residents.

The document said: “For any residents commuting out of the city, the M1 and M62 corridors can both be reached within ten minutes at peak time, going against the flow of city centre traffic.

“With the Wakefield district undergoing investment from a residential, commercial and leisure perspective, this property development is believed to be filling a gap in the market for high-end professional accommodation.

“It will primarily attract young professionals, especially those new to the city who are looking to settle in the area, and also for those working on short term contracts.

“In the design of this development, every effort has been made to offer the best possible accommodation with the minimal impact on the building and local area.”

A planning officer’s report acknowledged that there was a “reasonably high number” of HMOs in the area but said the conversion of a former business premises would not lead to the loss of a family home.

The report said the scheme “would not lead to a detrimental over-concentration of HMOs in this location”.