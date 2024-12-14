Commission launched over the future of higher education in Wakefield
Wakefield Council has called for the work after figures revealed the number of people in the district with qualifications above A-level falls well below the national average.
Wakefield is England’s largest city without a university and faces “significant challenges in developing and retaining higher-level skills among its residents”, the local authority said.
The Wakefield Futures Commission, to be chaired by Professor Sir Chris Husbands, former vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, will meet for the first time on Wednesday (December 18).
Created in partnership with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, it brings together experts from industry, education and economic policy.
The commission will carry out a six-month study to identify ways of ensuring people have the right skills to help transform the region’s economy.
It is hoped the work could also help shape national education policy when completed.
Sir Chris said: “Wakefield has a fantastic geographical location and great transport connections.
“It has amazing people, a proud history and lots of great assets.
“But higher-level skills provision isn’t in place – and economic growth depends on people.
“If we can design and implement the right route to higher skills and create a more highly skilled population, then it’s a win for individuals, it’s a win for the economy and it’s a win for the Wakefield district.”
According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), only 28.8 per cent of Wakefield’s population aged 16 to 64 holds qualifications at Level 4 or above.
This figure falls below the national average of 46.7 per cent and the Yorkshire and Humber average of 41.2 per cent.
Sir Chris added: “This study will look at what Wakefield Council can do, what the West Yorkshire Combined Authority can do, along with what current skills providers and colleges can do.
“As well as what national government can do to be better placed to meet the challenges of the future.
“By looking at the place-based challenges and bringing together highly thoughtful people to find solutions, we expect this study to be of interest to the government.
“This is a serious attempt to make a real difference to the economy and draw on local experience to drive national policy change.”
Research will also focus on how the district can support more local people to access high skilled jobs to the area.
Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We want the very best for our residents.
“Making sure we can offer opportunities to gain the skills needed for higher paid jobs, as well as bringing investment into our district, remains a top priority.
“We want residents to have access to great higher education options on their doorstep.
“That’s very important for us to help retain the amazing talent we have here in the district.
“The commission will help us to make our city even more competitive as a place to learn and do business.”
Earlier this year Wakefield was awarded UNESCO Learning City status and joined the Global Network of Learning Cities.
On Thursday (December 12), Ms Brabin unveiled a ten-year £7b local growth plan, which was approved by other regional leaders.
It aims to halve the number of people in the region with low or no qualifications through a universal skills system, with clear pathways for people to access high-quality education.
The findings of the commission are expected to be used to inform this system.
Ms Brabin said: “Wakefield is a brilliant district with a bright future – from major investments in housing and regeneration, to the expansion of world-renowned cultural assets like Production Park.
“Yet for too many in Wakefield, a lack of higher education is holding them back from flourishing, with lower than average degree-level attainment compared to the rest of West Yorkshire.
“The findings of this commission will form the building blocks for a stronger, brighter region, where everyone can get the skills they need to succeed and put more money in their pockets.”
