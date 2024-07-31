Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a “social housing” caravan park at a former pig farm in Knottingley have been rejected for a second time.

The proposed development at Womersley Road was turned down earlier this year following more than 100 objections, including those from police, a children’s home manager and the town’s MP.

Landowner Charlie Wilson applied to Wakefield Council to turn the garden of a property into a park home for eight static caravans.

The proposals included demolishing sheds which were in use when the land was used for pig farming.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Planning officers turned down the scheme in January, saying it would be “significantly detrimental” for people living nearby.

Police opposed the plan at the time, saying they were “aware of anti-social behaviour problems” at the site.

The manager of a nearby children’s home also said there were “serious safeguarding concerns” about the park.

A second planning application was submitted in March, this time seeking permission for nine caravans.

Plans to turn the garden of a house on Womersley Road, Knottingley, into a park home for caravans have been rejected for a second time by Wakefield Council

A report said part of the site “is already operational as a park home” with six caravans.

The fresh application was made after the council’s planning enforcement team became involved.

The new proposals included locating the static homes further away from the road, with landscaping to screen them from public view.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “These types of units are becoming increasingly popular with, for example, the more elderly who are looking to downsize and move into single storey accessible accommodation.”

The new plans received a further 70 objections, including those from Knottingley councillor Peter Girt and MP Yvette Cooper, citing similar concerns over safegaurding and anti-social behaviour.

Ms Cooper said: “I would ask that the council refuse this further application and that enforcement action is taken as quickly as possible to ensure that people living in the area do not experience further distress while this process is taking place.

“It is clear that this planning proposal has already caused significant upset to the community in Knottingley and should not be allowed to go ahead.”

Refusing the scheme for a second time, a planning officer again described it as “significantly detrimental” to neighbours.