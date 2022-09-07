Controversial Wakefield taxi driver suitability policy could be reviewed as councillors urged to vote for consultation

Taxi drivers in the city have held Town Hall protests in recent years since the local authority introduced new ‘fit and proper’ guidelines for cabbies in 2019.

Currently, taxi drivers who rack up more than six points on their licence in three years face lengthy bans from the trade.

Wakefield Drivers Association claim the council’s taxi licensing regulations are unfair.

Wakefield Council’s Licensing Committee is to consider a request for a 12-week consultation to review the current taxi driver suitability policy.

The group wants the Council to scrap the so-called ‘six point ban’ and relax other rules, including extending the life of taxi vehicles, as they struggle during the cost of living crisis.

A report, to be considered by councillors at a meeting next week, recommends that the review be approved.

Taxi drivers in the Wakefield have held Town Hall protests over the Council's licensing regulations

The report states: “On September 1, 2019, a new policy to determine the suitability of applicants and licensees in the taxi and private hire trade was introduced in Wakefield, replacing the old policy.

“This followed consultation with the public and the taxi trade.

“The suitability policy amends the period that would ordinarily be required to have elapsed following specific convictions before a licence would be granted or renewed and sets out the time-frames for differing types of offending/behaviour.

The report continues: “It is some three years since the policy was implemented and it is now thought appropriate to consider a full review of the suitability policy with a view to considering any amendments which may be required.”

In recommending the review, the report also states: “A 12-week period of consultation is necessary which will allow time to include face to face consultative forums.

“This will help ensure that all voices are heard and considered.”

“The Council has to be satisfied that private hire and Hackney carriage driver licenses are only issued to individuals who are considered to be ‘fit and proper’ to hold a licence.

“The Council’s policies assist decision making and review of the same ensures they remain relevant and reflect any changes in law.”