Councillors called for even greater measures to help thousands of families struggling to cope with rising energy, food and fuel prices.

The full council meeting had been asked to consider a motion proposed by Liberal Democrat councillor Tom Gordon to declare the cost of living emergency and call upon the Government to take action.

Councillors voted in favour of the motion after an amendment was put forward which called for even greater help to be given than initially proposed.

A cost of living emergency has been declared across the Wakefield district as councillors called upon the Government to scrap the rise in National Insurance payments.

The amendment to the motion was put forward by Labour councillor Melanie Jones.

Coun Jones, councillor for Hemsworth ward, said: “Residents from every part of the Wakefield district are feeling the hit from higher taxes and rising energy, food and fuel prices.

“Food price rises in the UK could hit 15 per cent this summer, the highest level in more than 20 years, with inflation lasting until the middle of next year, and energy bills are likely to increase by £800.

“The area I represent has two well-attended food banks run by volunteers committed to ensure people eat.

“Food banks should not be needed in our country

“Tackling poverty is the political priority of this Labour-run council.

“We are committed to supporting residents through the cost of living crisis and will continue to highlight support available wherever possible."

Councillors voted in favour of the motion which urges the Government to take the following five steps to address the crisis.

– Impose a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies and use it to take an average of £600 off Wakefield district resident’s energy bills this year.

– Reduce the standard rate of VAT from 20 per cent to 17.5 per cent for one year, saving the average household in the district a further £600 this year.

– Re-introduce the pensions triple lock to support Wakefield district’s pensioners.

– Scrap the hike in National insurance, cut business rates for high street and small businesses and provide help for energy-intensive firms.

– Bring forward plans for long term energy security, including a rapid programme of home insultation to reduce bills, properly regulating the energy market and investing in renewables.

Coun Jones told the full council meeting: “Because of the Government’s failure to act, we have seen this turn into an emergency situation.

“The gap between the rich and the working class is truly evident.

“Action is needed sooner rather than later and we need to send a clear message to the Government that emergency intervention is required now.