Developer Bridge Homes was last year given permission to build 116 properties on the old Parkhill Colliery site, in Eastmooor, but then reduced the number of homes to avoid destroying a woodland.

More than 1000 residents signed an online petition which led to Wakefield Council, who part own the building firm, doing a U-turn by agreeing to preserve hundreds of trees.The trees were planted two decades ago by youngsters to create the Park Hill Woodland.

The council’s planning and highways committee approved the new scheme, which is part of the City Fields development, after hearing no trees would be felled.

But one councillor warned that residents in Eastmoor were “sick” of losing green spaces.

Dawn Jenkins, speaking on behalf of Bridge Homes, said: “Bridge became aware of local community concerns and the loss of community woodland located in the southern part of the site.

“In the spirit of collaboration and community they have amended the layout to exclude the woodland.”

Councillor Akef Akbar asked Ms Jenkins: “How do you propose that public services are going to be able to cope with the strain?

“The doctors are jam packed in this area. The schools are full. How do you propose this is to be dealt with?”

Ms Jenkins said Bridge Homes would be making financial contributions to fund local infrastructure, including paying £218,000 towards education.

Coun Akbar, who represents the Wakefield East ward where the development will take place, then asked: “This ward is deprived of green spaces, because such companies continue to build homes in and around it.

“A lot of the complaints that have been logged by residents are about taking away green space.

“People walk their dogs on there, children play ball games and people exercise there.

“What is your answer to these people? Where are they supposed to go?”

Ms Jenkins referred to the City Fields ‘masterplan’ and said the major development would be linked by green corridors and would include new parks for residents when completed.

She added: “I completely understand that it must be overwhelming.

“But I do genuinely think that the masterplan framework that the council have put in place, when it comes into being, offers an abundance of green space.”

Coun Akbar said: “There is a huge difference between the green space that is on the doorstep of Eastmoor and those as far away as that.

“I think it is a massive shame really.

“This is why we have such huge input from local residents, because they are sick of green spaces being taken and taken.

“I think that is why there were so many objections and nobody supporting it.”

Bridge Homes was set up in 2014 as a partnership between the council and social housing supplier Wakefield District Housing.

The meeting heard 27 properties at the new development will be affordable homes.