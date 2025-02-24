Culture Grants of up to £10K available to support arts, culture and heritage across Wakefield

Wakefield Council is re-launching Culture Grants for 2025, supporting and celebrating the rich arts, culture, and heritage of the Wakefield district.

The initiative provides funding for creative projects run by Wakefield communities to enhance the district’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Funding opportunities range from community small grants at £2,000 to large grants of up to £10,000.

The council is inviting applications from community groups, local artists and cultural organisations with the grants focusing on initiatives that promote community engagement through the arts, celebrate our heritage, and showcase local creative talent.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “I am delighted to be launching this year’s grants. We are continuing our commitment to making sure our district is a place where creativity can thrive.

“We know the social, wellbeing and economic impact that providing grants for creatives and communities brings. And so, we’re excited by the opportunity to support a diverse range of cultural activity across our area.”

For 2025, Wakefield Council has confirmed three distinct grant streams:

Culture Grants Small - for community groups, charities, other VCSE organisations to run small arts and culture projects, activities, and events with their local communities.

Culture Grants Medium – for short term projects, with a focus on providing support to creatives and registered charities.

Culture Grants Large – for significant new creative work, or larger participatory projects with communities that may have longer term impact.

Interested applicants can visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/CultureGrants to find out more.

Anyone requiring further information should email [email protected]