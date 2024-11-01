Extra £900,000 released for compensation payouts to residents affected by Glasshoughton Southern Link Road

Extra funding totalling £900,000 has been released to cover compensation claims to residents living near a new bypass in Glasshoughton.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) approved the additional spending to cover payments to residents whose house values fell following the construction of the Glasshoughton Southern Link Road.

The 1.1km highway, which opened in 2021, saw Whistler Drive extended up to the Coalfield Link Road in a bid to relieve congestion and support regeneration on the area.

Compensation claims can be made for up to six years if a property value depreciates by more than £50 from the building of a new highway.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority agreed to release a further £900,000 to cover compensation payments over the construction of Glasshoughton Southern Link Road. Photo: Google

WYCA members agreed to release the funding to cover any claims up to a deadline of August 2027.

The overall cost of the project now stands at £6.6m.

A report said: “It is estimated that the number of properties still eligible to make a claim is 275.”

The scheme also included new pedestrian and cycling routes, seven new junctions and improvements to one existing junction.

According to the document, the project has so far enabled 958 new homes to be built out of a target of 1,200.

It adds: “The relief road was needed to allow developers access to the plots to build their houses. Developers are still building.”

At the same meeting, authority members agreed to pay Wakefield Council £3.4m to cover the cost of compensation claims it paid out over the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road.

The 5km road, also called Neil Fox Way, opened in 2017 and connects Aberford Road in the north of the city to Doncaster Road in the south.

More than 1000 claims were made by residents.