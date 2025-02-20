Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council is still waiting for a new transport depot to be completed more than five years after plans were put in place to create the facility, a meeting heard.

The authority’s deputy leader said senior councillors were “frustrated” over the delay as they agreed to spend a further £1.9m to complete the project.

In 2020, the council announced plans to move its transport services fleet from Newton Bar, in Wakefield, to a new site in Featherstone.

A decision had been taken in December 2019 to purchase Phoenix 66 warehouse, on Green Lane Industrial Park, for £7.6m to accommodate a range of council vehicles.

The 1.6 hectare site has space for almost 180 vehicles, including ten buses and 45 light goods vehicles.

According to a report, a further £4.8m was also set aside for a “fit-out of the building”.

A planning application was approved which included work to install lifts and ramps for vehicle maintenance along with and other testing equipment.

Further repurposing work was also required to provide a reception, staff canteen, waiting areas, offices and storage space.

Wakefield Council's transport depot at Newton Bar has been described as 'no longer fit for purpose' and 'in a poor structural condition'

A report to cabinet members said: “Delays were encountered during the early stages of the project due to the pandemic and subsequently when the initial procurement had to be abandoned and the process re-started due to concerns highlighted through due diligence checks.”

A new contract was arranged in 2023 but the work was delayed further.

The report explained: “During the early phases of the build project, the contractor raised a number of issues and specific unforeseen works have been identified, including fire stoppages and compartmentalisation works, blockwork defects, steelwork defects and key infrastructure missing.”

Cabinet members were also told there was “insufficient budget” in the authority’s capital programme to cover the cost of the remaining works and a further £1.9m was required.

They agreed to the funding proposal at a meeting on Tuesday (February 18).

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “In 2019 approval was given to create a new facility at Phoenix 66 in Featherstone.

“Since then, unforeseen works have been identified, which means additional investment is required to bring this project to completion.”

Jack Hemingway, deputy leader and portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said the project is something that the council “has absolutely got to do”.

He said: “We are all frustrated with how long this project has taken but we do need a brand new state-of-the art depot.

“We need to replace Newton Bar and get our people out of there into something more modern that will suit the needs of the district.

“This is something we have absolutely got to do.”

The council previously said Newton Bar was “no longer fit for purpose” and “in a poor structural condition”.

A statement issued almost five years ago said: “Due to the health and safety issues associated with the condition of the building, a decision has been made to relocate these essential services.”

The future of Newton Bar depot remains uncertain once it becomes empty.

It is one of 19 council-owned buildings and sites currently earmarked for redevelopment.