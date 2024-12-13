Hazel Garth: Wakefield Council gives ‘cast iron’ commitment to re-open Knottingley care home

Council leaders have given a “cast iron commitment” to re-open a care home for residents with dementia.

The decision to shut Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, at 24 hours’ notice sparked outrage and led to Wakefield Council issuing a public apology.

An independent review found the council’s reputation had been “severely damaged” by the incident in May.

The council pledged to re-open the home as it committed to an action plan to prevent a repeat of the failure.

Residents were expected to return to the facility by the end of 2024 once building repairs and maintenance was carried out.

Michelle Collins, the council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said the work had not yet been completed but the authority was still committed to the project.

Coun Collins made the comments as she gave an update on the action plan to cabinet members.

She told the meeting: “I have had a lot of questions over the last few weeks about when Hazel Garth is re-opening or if it will be re-opening.

“I just want to offer with this action plan a cast iron commitment again that Hazel Garth will be re-opening.

“It will be re-opening as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.

“We need to ensure a quality building for residents and staff.”

Six residents were given 24 hours to leave when the council temporarily shut the facility earlier this year.

One died 16 days after being moved.

A damning report, published in July, said the closure “was not justified” and “should not have happened in the way it did”.

The report also called for compensation to be paid for the distress caused to residents and their families.

Extensive changes to the council’s governance and decision making processes were also recommended.

Council leader Denise Jeffery told the meeting: “I know people are frustrated about how long it is taking. But we really need to get this right.

“We need this to be a home that people feel happy, secure and safe in, and want to be there.

“We do give a guarantee that we will be opening as soon as it is ready.

“I know it has taken longer than we thought but we are moving forward now.

“We must deliver the best services that we can for the people that need us most.”