In pictures: Colourful cast iron dog sculptures set to go on permanent display in Horbury's Carr Lodge Park

The life-sized pieces, which feature man’s best friend “playing, sniffing and sitting”, will be placed in Horbury’s Carr Lodge Park if Wakefield Council approves the scheme.

The works, by artist Jenny Hutchinson, were originally intended to feature in a public scuplture trail in Wakefield city centre but “the plan was never realised”, according to documents.

Councillors in Horbury have instead proposed that they go on permanent display in the town’s main park.

A planning application by The Friends of Horbury’s Parks said: “The proposed sculptures celebrate the park’s popularity with local dog walkers and promote the joy of the nature found within the park.

“The proposal aims to enhance the cultural and aesthetic value of the park while encouraging community engagement and interaction with public art whilst using the park.”

Wakefield-based Hutchinson specialises in airbrushed artwork and large-scale murals.

Her clients have included rapper Drake and supermodel Naomi Campbell, and her work has appeared in Vogue magazine.

The designs feature local wildlife, flora and fauna and were inspired following workshops with community groups in Horbury.

The sculptures are owned by the council and were fabricated by David Appleyard.

If the plan is approved, the dogs will be placed in different locations around the park with one, a golden retriever, situated in the park’s rockery.

The statement added: “The proposed dog sculptures will bring a sense of character and cultural value to Carr Lodge Park.

“The project promotes interaction, inclusivity, health and well-being, and public enjoyment while being sensitively designed in scale, material, painted design and siting to preserve the park’s character.

“The sculptures will be accessible and durable, enhancing the public realm with minimal impact on the landscape of the park.”

Carr Lodge Park occupies the grounds of the former Carr Lodge estate, built between 1770 and 1775.

The grounds were re-purposed for public use during the 20th century, becoming a formal municipal park and recreational space.

