Independent councillors form new political group, called Unity, on Wakefield Council

Three former Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors have formed a new political group on Wakefield Council.

Jakob Williamson, Stan Bates and Pete Girt have announced the launch of the Unity group “to improve our working class communities”.

Coun Williamson, who represents Hemsworth, and Coun Bates, who represents South Elmsall and South Kirkby, became independent in March this year after being suspended by Labour for refusing to support the council’s budget proposals.

In the same month, former Lib Dem group leader Coun Girt quit, saying he had become “very unhappy” with the party, but continued to represent Knottingley as an independent member.

They said in a statement: “As councillors representing some of the most deprived wards in the district we have come together and formed a new group on Wakefield Council – Unity.

“Like most in our district, we come from ordinary backgrounds – we have worked as bus drivers, mechanics and some of us are veterans.

“We understand the struggles of everyday life because we face them ourselves.

“We know what it is like to choose between eating and heating, how hard it is to find an affordable place to live and how disconnected the council is from us all.

“We will be fighting for policies to improve our working class communities.”

The councillors also said they would be working closely with the new party launched last month by former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP Zarah Sultana.

They said: “We will be getting involved, shaping its future and getting involved locally.”

The statement added: “We will not be getting distracted by the policies of hate and division.

“We want to bring people together and fight for a district we can all be proud to call home.”

Labour continues to maintain a firm control of the council, holding 52 of 63 seats, despite losing four councillors since the local elections in May 2024.

In addition to the three Unity members, there are three independent councillors, two Conservatives, two Liberal Democrats and one Reform UK member.