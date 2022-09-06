Labour councillors voted in favour of removing the whip from Nadiah Sharp for two months following a meeting held on Monday evening (September 5).

Coun Sharp publicly supported taxi drivers during an previous demonstration on July 20 this year as they protested over “unfair” taxi licensing regulations.

A Labour party spokesperson today confirmed the suspension but insisted that Coun Sharp had not been disciplined for supporting the protest.

Taxi drivers held a demonstration outside Wakefield Town Hall as councillor Nadiah Sharp's Labour Party disciplinary hearing took place.

A further protest took place outside the Town Hall yesterday as the disciplinary took place inside the building, on Wood Street.

Councillor Sharp had been given the opportunity speak at the hearing but did not attend.

A Labour spokesperson said: “To be absolutely clear, Coun Nadiah Sharp has not been disciplined for supporting a taxi driver protest.

“An investigation took place as a result of Coun Sharp’s failure to follow Labour Party rules and regulations.

"A decision has now been taken to remove the whip from Coun Sharp for a period of two months.”

Coun Sharp declined to comment when contacted.

Last week, chief whip Richard Forster contacted Labour councillors to inform them that a special meeting had been called.His letter stated: “This will be a one item agenda to discuss a disciplinary investigation that I have conducted in relation to two alleged breaches of Labour Party Rules by a member of the Labour Group.

“The purpose of this meeting will be to provide more details about the nature of the investigation that has taken place, along with my conclusions and recommendations."

Taxi drivers have been calling on the local authority to scrap the so-called ‘six point ban’ and relax other rules, including extending the life of taxi vehicles, as they struggle during the cost of living crisis.

Currently, taxi drivers who rack up more than six points on their licence in three years face lengthy bans from the trade.

A motion to make policy changes was put to a full council meeting on July 20 by Conservative councillor Nadeem Ahmed

It was rejected after the majority of Labour group members voted against it, accusing the Tories of “playing politics” with public safety.

Coun Sharp, who was elected as councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West in May this year, told protesters ahead of that meeting: “This isn’t about working conditions. This isn’t about pay.

“This isn’t about changing terms and conditions within our working rights.

“This is about parity, equality, social justice.

“We are the Labour Party. Labour means to work. We stand by the workers.