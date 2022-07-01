The peer was granted the rare honor at a ceremony in front of the city’s councillors on Wednesday (June 29)

It was given as recognition of his “outstanding services to the city, veterans, business and as an ambassador for the Wakefield district.”

Lord St Oswald is president and patron of a number of charities in the district including Wakefield Hospice, The Royal British Legion, Chippendale Society, Wakefield Family History Society, The Friends of Wakefield Chantry Chapel, the National Mining Museum of England and Wakefield District Sight Aid

Lord St Oswald was awarded the freedom of Wakefield by council Leader Denise Jeffery at a ceremony at County Hall. Picture by Paul Medlock

He is also the President and a Vice-Chairman of The Yorkshire Society.

The Nostell Estate and its parklands have been in Lord St Oswald’s family since the 17th century.

Council Leader Denise Jeffery paid tribute to his fundraising efforts at the ceremony, saying: “You have given so much time to our district.

“You have supported many charities, especially the Hospice.

“Your adventures in mountain climbing and trekking across the desert has been truly inspirational.

“I am so proud to call you my friend and nominate you today.”

Sir Rodney Walker, former chairman of the Rugby Football League and a previous recipient of the freedom of Wakefield, also paid tribute, saying: “He is a delightful man and a pleasure to work with.”

After receiving the honour, Lord St Oswald said: “It all started for me when my family moved to Nostell in 1972 when I was a young teenager.

“Knowing this was where my future lay, I quickly became immersed in absorbing everything I could about the estate.

“Working on the land learning to grasp the very heart of it, its characteristics and qualities.

“Throughout those years, my deep attachment to it and the surrounding areas has steadily grown and continues to grow.

“Over the past 360 years my family have been involved within communities in and around Wakefield, seeking always to benefit them and the city.

“It is with great pride that I have been able to follow in those footsteps.”

Freedom of the City is the highest honour Wakefield Council can bestow upon an individual or organisation that has served in some exceptional capacity.

It is ceremonial recognition of their role and the contribution they have made.

Charles St Oswald was born in London.

Wakefield became his permanent home as a teenager when his family moved to Nostell Priory.

Nostell Priory has been in his family for over 350 years.

In 1953 the house was passed to the National Trust, but the family still retains use of the Adam Wing.

In 1984, following the death of his uncle, the 4th Baron St Oswald, Charles St Oswald took over the running of the estate and associated business.

He developed Nostell’s former Estate Yard with its dilapidated buildings, many of which dated from the 12th century and are among the oldest buildings in Yorkshire, including the old monks’ brewery and refectory.

The buildings were turned into a business park, which employs over 250 people