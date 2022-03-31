Developers Gleesons want to build a new estate off the narrow Broad Lane in the town, on a parcel of land next to another relatively new batch of houses.

If agreed by councillors, 61 homes will be built, the majority of them three-bed properties.

But 15 objections have been lodged against the proposed scheme, with neighbours worried about the noise, increased traffic and impact on local infrastructure.

Council officers have recommended the scheme be approved.

Wakefield Council's planning officers have advised the application be approved, saying there are "no technical reasons" to withhold permission and that the development is "acceptable in principle".

Councillors will have the final say though at a planning meeting next Thursday.

But one objector, writing on the council's planning portal, said: "Broad Lane cannot cope with increased traffic.

"The noise from the building works will disrupt our lives immensely due to working hours.

Another said: "The noise levels to complete this development will be unreasonable and considering I have already had to deal with noise pollution for two years, I think this will greatly impact the mental health of my family.

"I also think any further development will destroy the budding bird life that is thriving next to where the development is proposed to take place."

A single supporter of the plans however, argued that the infrastructure problems were not for the developers to solve.

They said: "The health centre, schools and dentist also has nothing to do with Gleesons. The council needs to deal with most of these issues.

There are not enough homes as the news/government will tell you.

"So for me build.

"It's not like the homes are going to be right on top of the existing homes if you look at the plans."