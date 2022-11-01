Plan for £12.5m Castleford ‘health hub’ to replace ‘not fit for purpose’ ageing medical centre

Senior councillors are expected to approve the plan to invest in the new building on Welbeck Street.

The authority says it needs to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services in the town.

Two existing GP practices, along with a new practice and Council services would open in the building that is planned on the site of the car park of the existing Castleford Health Centre.

Wakefield Council looks set to approve the building of a new £12.5m health hub to replace the ageing Castleford Health Centre

A report to the Council’s Cabinet members describes the current ageing 1970s building as “functionally not fit for purpose”.

The new premises would create an integrated healthcare hub designed to ease pressure on local hospitals and other NHS services.

It would allow residents to receive a wider range of treatments closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “Currently, existing patients are disadvantaged by not being able to access a full range of services and this position will deteriorate further as the patient lists grow. ”

“The ICB wish to ensure that the NHS Primary Care Estate in Castleford is fit to accommodate and deliver services needed by the area’s existing and future population.”

If the proposal is given the go ahead, it will be the town’s first major regeneration project.

Last month, Cabinet members committed to transforming the town centre to benefit residents, businesses, and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The health hub plan comes under the Strategic Regeneration Framework for Castleford.It is a guide to how the town centre can be developed over the next two decades.

Commenting on the scheme, Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are one step closer to achieving better healthcare for residents in Castleford and that is great news.

“The new hub is much needed and there is widespread support for it among local people.

“We are proud to realise our aim of creating better health and lives for our residents and making Castleford a great place to live with access to the best services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, construction work on the new health hub is expected to start in the summer of 2023 and be completed by early 2025.