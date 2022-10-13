Senior councillors this week approved the multi-million pound scheme which is designed to transform the town centre over the next two decades.

But councillor Denise Jeffery said plans will now have to proceed with caution due to the cost of living crisis.

She warned Cabinet colleagues: “We have to cut our cloth.”

Cabinet approved the town’s Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) at a meeting on Tuesday.

The document is a guide on how Castleford can attract visitors, investment and benefit residents.

The SRF has received almost £24m of Government funding.

Last week, Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, said: “These are exciting plans that will provide the town with more than just a physical makeover. It will deliver a prosperous Castleford.”

Regeneration plans include developing Sagar Street as the key link between the riverside and town centre.

But as the plan was approved, Coun Jeffery said: “I think it is important to stress that there needs to be further consultation.

“With the financial climate being as it is, we do need to look at further considerations.

“Obviously we welcome the funding that we are getting.

“But we have to cut our cloth and deal with it in an appropriate manner.”

The Castleford regeneration plan aims to create access to the river Aire with improvements to public spaces and investment in Queen’s Mill.

The SRF highlights the need to address the problem of empty properties and the challenges of transport links both within the town centre and the wider area.

The first phase of the scheme will largely be delivered through the government’s Town Deal funding.

Wakefield Council received nearly £23.9m which will mainly be invested in projects including:

Coun Jeffery also warned of further challenges across a range of Council projects as Cabinet members discussed the progress of its Corporate Plan.

The Corporate Plan was published in February this year and sets out the authority’s priorities and objectives up to 2024.

The report sets out 132 initiatives, 109 of which have started and are on track.

Eight have so far been completed and 13 are considered at risk of being delayed.

Coun Jeffery said: “I think it is important to recognise that these are extraordinary times, both globally and nationally, and the unprecedented cost of living challenge may impact on our ambitions to deliver the 132 initiatives.”

“I will continue to monitor the response of government to the cost-of-living crisis – lobbying hard for both further funding and greater action to help people across our district.

