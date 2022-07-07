The retailer plans to build a fourth warehouse on its major site at South Elmsall

Members of Wakefield Council’s planning and highways department approved the application after hearing how ‘special circumstances’ allowed for the project to go ahead on greenbelt land.

Hooton Pagnell Parish Council objected to the scheme, calling for a traffic management plan to be put in place during construction of the development.

Steve Tulley, councillor for South Kirkby and South Elmsall ward, spoke at the meeting to express his concerns over traffic safety and congestion but welcomed the creation of further jobs in the former coal mining area.

Coun Tulley said the previous three developments had led to problems with lorries using neighbouring town centres as a ‘rat run’.

He told the meeting: “In principle we are not coming here to object to this development.

“I do have concerns about taking up greenbelt land.

“But I also have concerns about job prospects and employment going forward.

“Whether we like it or not, we lost major well-paid jobs in the coal mining industry.

“It is by no means a panacea and they are not six or seven-figure salaries, but it is better than where we were.

“If we do not grab job opportunities and put them in our communities they will take them elsewhere.

“We are seeking jobs for our kids and our grandkids going forward.”

The committee approved the plan to build a warehouse and distribution centre on 32 hectares of greenbelt land off Field Lane.

The plan also includes building offices, internal roads and a bridge linking the warehouse to Next’s other three sites nearby.

It also includes the building of a gatehouse, solar panelling, parking areas and landscaping.

A report to councillors stated: “It is expected that the additional expansion at South Elmsall associated with the proposed development would result in approximately 405 (full time) new jobs.

“The jobs will provide a range of further opportunities and Next are keen to recruit staff who live locally wherever possible.

“Currently, approximately 80 per cent of the existing staff live in Wakefield and Doncaster postcode areas.”

Approval means the number of Next employees based at South Elmsall could rise above 5,000.