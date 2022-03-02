A total of 114 red-brick homes are included in the plans, which would be on a wedge of vacant and unused land between the station and High Street in the town.

The plot, which was once publicly owned, has been earmarked for housing for some time.

Developers Keepmoat have also asked for permission to demolish two existing properties on High Street to create an access road to the homes.

An artist's impression of how the new homes would look. Picture courtesy of Keepmoat.

The development would consist of two, three and four-bed houses.

In their application, Keepmoat said they wanted to, "Create a new and vital residential area composed of individual character that contributes to making this a great place to live."

They added: "A range of house types will be proposed throughout the site to suit the needs of different people from different backgrounds, this includes terraces, semi-detached and detached.

"The range of house types means that there is a variety, not only within the built form but also socially, offering choice for local people and new residents."

An artist's impression of how the new homes would look. Picture courtesy of Keepmoat.

The developers said that the colour of the new homes will ensure the development is "sympathetic to its surroundings" and that the estate would be of "very high quality".

Labour councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, Steve Tulley, said he had no objection to the development in principle, but that he hoped the homes would be affordable for the town's locals.

Councillor Tulley said: "This has long been expected and I know the developers have been consulting with the local community about it, so it's not a surprise.

"That land's been up for sale for as long as I've been on the council and it has been earmarked for housing, so there's been no avalanche of people kicking the doors down about it.

Labour councillor Steve Tulley said he hoped the homes would be affordable for local people.

"One reservation I do have about it is the fact they're proposing to knock two beautiful properties on High Street to create the access road, which I think is a crying shame.

"We need new houses wherever we can build them, but I just hope that people in South Elmsall will be able to buy them, or that people coming from outside the area will have an affinity for South Elmsall."

The proposals are likely to go before the council's planning committee later this year.