Police and council object to extended opening hours at Establishment and After Dark nightclubs in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and council officers have objected to plans to extend opening hours at two nightclubs in Wakefield city centre.

Applications have been submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Establishment and After Dark to open for an extra 30 minutes.

Owners of the premises, both on Westgate, say the measures would improve public safety and prevent nuisance by allowing “the gradual dispersal of customers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, Establishment would be allowed to open until 5am and After Dark until 4am.

Establishment, Westgate, Wakefield

Both businesses are located in a “cumulative impact zone”, an area identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

The council has a policy to only allow premises licences to be granted or varied within the area in exceptional circumstances.

Council licensing officer Paul Dean’s objection says violent crime is “particularly prevalent” in the area between 10pm and 4am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dean said: “Given the lateness of the hour and the reduction of responsible authority resources available to patrol and police the area after 2am, there is an identified risk of a potential increase in crime and disorder.”

After Dark, Westgate, Wakefield

Commenting on the council policy, Mr Dean added: “The licensing authority wishes to encourage the provision of a range of entertainment in Wakefield and to reduce the dominance of large vertical drinking establishments at the heart of the city.

“It recognises previous problem areas can be improved by introducing new styles of premises and would encourage, for example, applications for food-led premises and well-managed boutique style premises with an emphasis on quality beers and wines provided in a seated environment.”

Both applications will be considered by council licensing sub-committees on August 28.