Plans to convert the upper floors of a prominent retail building in Wakefield city centre into a house share for ten people have been rejected.

Council planning officers described proposals to transform the old Peter Jones store on Little Westgate as “poor quality”.

A report said the development would also have “inadequate levels of natural light” for future residents.

Peter Jones, known for selling fine china, gifts and cookware for more than 60 years in Wakefield, stopped trading in January this year.

The Peter Jones store, on Little Westgate, Wakefield, closed in January 2025. Photo: Google

An application submitted on behalf of Triptych Property Developments Ltd sought permission for a change of use of the building to allow the first and second floors to become a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Plans included building ten en-suite single rooms with shared kitchen and dining spaces for residents.

The applicant said the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building, which dates back to the early 1800s, would be retained for retail use.

The application said the development would lead to an “overall enhancement to the character and the appearance of the site through the revitalisation of the existing building”.

The document added: “The proposed residential conversion of the property ensures the delivery of a high quality internal living environment for future occupants.”

Objections to the scheme were made by the three councillors for Wakefield North ward: David Pickersgill, Margaret Isherwood and Elizabeth Rhodes.

Coun Rhodes said: “The residents in such accommodation are almost always not long-term residents and for various reasons have issues relating to anti-social behaviour, alcohol and drug abuse.

“This building, in the heart of the city and the night time economy, does not add value either to users or public usage.”

Coun Pickersgill added: “I’m not sure that the city centre, with its high number of pubs, bars and off licences, is the right place for this sort of provision and there is a significant risk of conflict with neighbours and public nuisance.

“Four small self-contained apartments could be built in the same space which would hopefully attract a more stable resident population.”

Wakefield Civic Society also raised concerns relating to the “small size” of some of the proposed rooms, the building’s listed status and its location in a conservation area.

The society said the scheme could also have a negative impact on the council’s ongoing Cathedral Square regeneration project, which aims to create a new public event space for the city centre near to the site.

Refusing the application, the report said: “The proposed development would, overall, provide a poor-quality communal space that is limited in size, lacks adequate provision for relaxation, and suffers from inadequate levels of natural light.

“Additionally, the general room sizes are constrained. These shortcomings would result in an uninviting and uncomfortable living environment, falling short of delivering an acceptable standard of amenity for future occupants.”

The officer also described the number of bedrooms proposed as “excessive”.

They added: “The scheme does not represent a sympathetic or sustainable reuse of the heritage asset.”