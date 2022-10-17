Public consultation launched over Wakefield Council’s taxi driver suitability policy

An eight-week consultation has begun to decide if its current policy is still effective in protecting the public.

The policy determines if someone is safe and suitable to become or stay a licensed hackney carriage or private hire driver.

Wakefield district residents are being asked to contribute by completing a survey that asks their opinions on the existing policy.

An eight-week consultation has begun to decide if Wakefield Council's current taxi driver suitability policy is still effective in protecting the public.

These include some questions on whether the current time periods between drivers committing certain offences and being considered for a licence is appropriate.

Taxi drivers in the city have staged regular protests since the local authority adopted ‘fit and proper’ guidelines for cabbies three years ago.

Drivers who rack up more than six points on their licence in three years currently face lengthy bans from the trade.

Wakefield Drivers Association claim the council’s taxi licensing regulations are unfair.

The group has demanded that the Council scrap the so-called ‘six point ban’ and relax other rules as they struggle during the cost of living crisis.

Members of Wakefield Council’s Licensing Committee voted in favour of holding a consultation to review the policy at a meeting last month.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Wakefield Council recognises the importance of hackney carriage and private hire drivers.

“They often drive our most vulnerable residents and are the first point of contact for many of the visitors to our district.

“People travelling in taxis and private hire vehicles, licensed by Wakefield Council, need to be confident that drivers meet standards that ensure they are safe.

“We want to work in partnership with the people of the Wakefield district, to see if we need to make changes or improvements to our suitability policy.

“Consultation is at the heart of this as it provides us with vital information about how we can meet the diverse needs of people living, studying, and working in the district.

“I’d urge everyone to spare a bit of time to let us know what they think”.

The current suitability policy was introduced in September 2019.

Once the consultation is concluded, the response will be reviewed and presented to the Licensing Committee on January 25, 2023.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HZ9P3N3