Residents association objects to Agbrigg Road store alcohol licence application over public safety fears

Objections have been made to Wakefield Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee over the plan for the business to sell booze daily from 8am to 11pm.

Residents claim the area already has a problem with street drinking and it will contribute to public safety fears.

One objection, submitted on behalf of Agbrigg and Belle Vue Residents Group, states: “We have ongoing issues with street drinking and disorder in and around Agbrigg Road.

Agbrigg and Belle Vue Residents Group has objected to an licensing application to sell alcohol from the store on Agbrigg Road.

“Late night drunkenness resulting in fighting and disturbance is commonplace.

“Street drinkers are seen sleeping on the pavement and green space along Agbrigg Road and surrounding streets.

“Regular litter-picking involves collection of multiple discarded alcohol bottles and cans and broken glass along the streets, causing potential danger to pets, children and residents.”

The objection states that Agbrigg Road already has shops selling alcohol, along with a high number of takeaways which contributes to anti-social behaviour in the area.

It continues: “It does not feel safe to work along Agbrigg Road in the evenings.

“Groups of drinkers gather and drink on the street, are rowdy and aggressive.

“The most recent incident last night involved a drunk man being violent and trying to fight people, shouting vile racist abuse.

“Our experience as residents is that street drinking, drunkenness and drug taking is getting worse in our area and happens all the time now.

“Granting this additional licence to sell alcohol will be irresponsible in terms of public safety.”

An application submitted on behalf of the owner states that a “raft of conditions” will be offered to meet licensing conditions, including installing a tamper-resistant CCTV system.

It says: “All employees will be vigilant and monitor the area immediately outside the shop.

“They will use their best endeavours to disperse groups of three or more individuals who have been customers of the premises and then appear to be loitering.”

The store will also remain a member of a ‘Business Retail Crime Initiative’ endorsed by West Yorkshire Police.

No beer, cider or lager above 6 per cent ABV will be sold and there will be no sale of single cans or bottles.