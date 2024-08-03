Restrictions ‘relaxed’ to allow Wakefield Next clearance store to stay at Westgate Retail Park

Next has been given permission to continue to operate its factory outlet store in Wakefield for three more years.

The retail giant opened the clearance store at Westgate Retail Park in 2022 after Wakefield Council agreed to “relax” historic trade restrictions designed to protect city centre businesses.

Commercial restraints, mainly curbing the sale of food, clothing and footwear, have been in place at most stores at the retail park since it opened in the mid 1990s.

The authority agreed to temporarily lift conditions in 2021 for a three-year period to allow Next to open the business.

The company applied for an extension to operate under similar terms when the current permission expires in September.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the retailer said: “Due to shifting consumer shopping patterns, and following on from the restrictions introduced following the pandemic, Next continues at times to have excess stock.

“Accordingly, the business is increasingly seeking limited additional retail floorspace in specific locations, in order to operate some ‘outlet-branded’ clearance shops on a time limited basis.”

The company said it would only be able to sell a limited range of stock, such as furniture, furnishings and children’s clothing, unless permission was granted.

The document adds: “It would not be able to sell the wider fashion offer.”

Next also said it had “no intention” to close its main Wakefield city store, based at Trinity Walk.

Approving the scheme, a planning officer’s report said: “The continued temporary relaxation in terms of permitted goods to be sold is not likely to have a significant adverse impact on either existing, committed and planned public and private investment in Wakefield city centre.”