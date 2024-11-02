Teegan's story: Wakefield Council highlights young people's achievement for Care Leavers’ Week

Wakefield Council is celebrating National Care Leavers’ Week (October 28 to November 3) by highlighting young people’s achievements and successes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield carer, Teegan, aged 19, has overcome many challenges in her young life, as at the age of 16 she wasn’t able to stay at home.

She initially moved to a children’s home where she was supported to make choices about her education, and where to live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teegan said: “At the home everyone was so kind and caring. They listened to me, and they pushed me to do good.

Teegan, aged 19, was supported by Wakefield Council as she transitioned out of the care system.

“I didn’t want to move into foster care, and so I was supported to learn how to be able live independently.”

Before moving into her flat, she learned skills such as budgeting, and cooking, and was given and shown practical skills. This includes skills that others learn at a much older age, such as how to bleed radiators to keep her flat warm.

Teegan was able to combine going to school and college and trained in catering with support from Wakefield Council who gave her a Personal Advisor (PA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teegan said: “My PA helped me to get into routine about when I get up, and what I do, and that helps. She is always there for me.”

Teegan now works in retail and said: “I love my job. And I’m doing well.”

As well as support from a PA, Care Leavers can access support from peer groups and are invited to events.

This includes a Christmas meal that Teegan enjoys attending each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is a measure of her success that as she builds a good life for herself, she doesn’t need the same level of support as before and says her life has moved on.

Teegan’s positive experience highlights support for care leavers in the district.

Coun Helen Antcliff, Wakefield Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Our role is to support and guide children and young people who can’t live at home with their families, and this continues as they grow into adults.

“We are so proud of our young care leavers such as Teegan and it is a joy to see them thrive and grow.

“We listen to young people and work with partners to help them in the ways that are needed."