Vincent House: Plans submitted to convert listed Georgian building near Wakefield city centre into flats
Proposals include creating a range of studios, one and two-bedroom properties within Vincent House, on Westgate.
Cask Zero Properties Limited has applied to Wakefield Council for a change of use of the Grade II*-listed building from a mixed use of a flat and offices into residential accommodation.
The property dates back to 1787 and has been listed with Historic England since 1953 for its “special architectural or historic interest”.
A heritage statement submitted to the local authority said: “With the benefit of high ceilings within this listed building, it is proposed that a number of the ground floor and first floor studios have mezzanine floors, providing sleeping accommodation accessed via spiral staircases, with the kitchen and washing facilities to the lower ground floor of the studio.
“This is to provide spacious living accommodation, with the benefit of privacy separating the living and sleeping areas of the studio.”
No changes to the outside of the building are proposed.
The statement adds: “Internally, this proposal aims to provide a suitable and sufficient living accommodation, whilst maintaining the 18th Century characteristics of the building.”
There are currently no parking spaces for the building and none are proposed.