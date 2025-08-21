Plans have been submitted to convert a listed building near to Wakefield city centre into 11 flats.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals include creating a range of studios, one and two-bedroom properties within Vincent House, on Westgate.

Cask Zero Properties Limited has applied to Wakefield Council for a change of use of the Grade II*-listed building from a mixed use of a flat and offices into residential accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property dates back to 1787 and has been listed with Historic England since 1953 for its “special architectural or historic interest”.

Vincent House, on Westgate, Wakefield.

A heritage statement submitted to the local authority said: “With the benefit of high ceilings within this listed building, it is proposed that a number of the ground floor and first floor studios have mezzanine floors, providing sleeping accommodation accessed via spiral staircases, with the kitchen and washing facilities to the lower ground floor of the studio.

“This is to provide spacious living accommodation, with the benefit of privacy separating the living and sleeping areas of the studio.”

No changes to the outside of the building are proposed.

The statement adds: “Internally, this proposal aims to provide a suitable and sufficient living accommodation, whilst maintaining the 18th Century characteristics of the building.”

There are currently no parking spaces for the building and none are proposed.