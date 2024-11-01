Two major buildings in the city centre look set for demolition as Wakefield Council submits plans to transform Cathedral Square into a social and cultural hub.

If approved, the Cathedral Square project will see a new, greener and larger outdoor public space created. It will support new and established events, activities and festivals, as well as providing an attractive space for families and friends to meet in the city centre.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’re on the cusp of seeing significant change that will start the transformation of our city centre into a thriving and culturally vibrant place.

“Lots of hard work has been happening behind the scenes to bring projects like Cathedral Square to life. Attracting more people and new business into the city, boosting our local economy, and supporting the high street.

“And we’ve also recognised it’s a time of change. And that’s why we’re reinventing our city centre to offer a variety of things for people to do. Spaces for people to come together, eat, drink and enjoy entertainment are so important.

“This is all about looking forward and investing in our city now so that future generations can be proud to call the Wakefield district home.”

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We’ve listened to people. We’ve looked at what’s happening with shopping habits and the changing face of high streets. And we’ve learnt from what others are doing.

“It’s clear that there is a need for connection and community, and opportunities for people to come together in greener spaces.

“So, we’ve taken people’s feedback on board and created a place where friends and family can meet up, sit and have a chat and where there’ll be areas for children to play in.

“This will be the heart of our city centre. It will be surrounded by greenery, and we hope will feel like a calm, relaxing space for people while shopping, working, visiting, or living in Wakefield.

“And it will give us the space to bring more entertainment and events to the city, as well as making the events people already enjoy even bigger and better.

“All of this will give more reasons for residents, visitors and businesses to come into our city centre and create a busy and thriving central hub.

“This will of course benefit the many fantastic businesses we already have and creates an even better city for future generations.”

The plans include demolishing two commercial buildings either side of Bread Street which will open-up the new square. Bread Street will also be resurfaced.

This will create visual links between historic streets and the Cathedral Conservation Area, celebrating places of local and national historic importance. It will also create 1,450 square metres of new usable space.

The new square will be divided into two sections. The northern section will feature colourful planting with interactive play features for children to explore, surrounded by a stonewall with benches.

Designs for the southern section include an open paved area providing a flexible space for events, as well as further complementary sustainable urban drainage planting and seating.

A planning decision is expected to be made by December. If approved, demolition of the Bread Street buildings will commence in summer 2025 and construction of the new space will begin in late 2025, continuing through most of 2026.

A council spokesperson said this is one of several projects in the Wakefield masterplan that together aim to transform the city centre into “a thriving and culturally vibrant place”.

The spokesperson added: “Delivery of this ambitious masterplan will take time, so the council is also actively seeking a strategic regeneration partner to join us on this journey of transformation.”

The project is being funded by the Government’s Town Deal programme, after Wakefield Council was successful in obtaining £24.1m of funding.

For more information, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/regeneration