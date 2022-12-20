The annual Spring event, which is led by local libraries, celebrates words in their broadest sense and brings together a programme of music, performance, art, spoken, and written word.

The theme for next year’s festival is ‘Beyond Words – Bringing Stories to Life,’ and aims to use different approaches to bring imagination to life from the page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “We are really excited about WordFest 2023, and we want to commission talented people who can work with and inspire children and adults to get involved and take part in the visual arts and storytelling.

“If you have the skills and enthusiasm, apply for these commissions and be part of something that is very special.”