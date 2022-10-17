Wakefield Council appoints new corporate director for children and young people services

Vicky Schofield has been Acting Corporate Director since December 2021 and has been part of the team that has transformed the service since it was rated as inadequate four years ago.

She Schofield said: “I am delighted to continue to deliver for children and young people in our district. It is exciting to be part of a council that is so clearly ambitious for its young people to reach their full potential.”

Ms Schofield was previously the Council’s service director for children’s social care since June 2018.

She previously led the First Response Service at Rotherham Council, as part of the team that took Rotherham’s children’s services from inadequate to good.

She has also worked at Barnsley and Doncaster councils and at Wakefield Council previously from 2005 – 2010.

The appointment comes following the retirement of Beate Wagner earlier this year.

Beate led the transformation of children’s services in Wakefield from an inadequate Ofsted rating in 2018 to good in just three years.

It was recognised as one of the fastest improvements of Council maintained services in the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Wakefiel Council Leader Denise Jeffery, said: “I am delighted that Vicky has been appointed as our new Corporate Director for Children and Young People, building on her huge achievements already made here in Wakefield.

“She has been instrumental in driving forward the rapid transformation of our children’s services and I am confident she will continue to improve services for children and young people in our district.”

Wakefield Council’s Chief Executive, Andrew Balchin, said: “I am pleased to officially welcome Vicky to our senior management team.

“She has already played a fundamental role in our transformation and is the right person to take us to the next level.