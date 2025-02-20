Wakefield Council gives go-ahead for £5m schemes to decarbonise Sun Lane Leisure Centre and Upton Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Funding has been approved for a leisure centre and school to be decarbonised at a cost of around £5m.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the schemes to be carried out at Sun Lane Leisure, in the city centre, and Upton Primary School.

Much of the funding came from national government after the council was awarded £3.8m by the department for energy security and net zero (DESNZ) in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant was part of the public sector decarbonisation scheme (PSDS).

Sun Lane Leisure Centre, Wakefield

The initiative helps public sector bodies decarbonise their property estates, primarily by switching older gas boilers to heat pumps.

It also aims to fund other energy efficiency measures, including replacing windows and doors and installing rooftop solar panels.

Sun Lane Leisure, which is one of the council’s highest carbon-emitting buildings, is due to be equipped with solar panels, according to documents submitted to the authority last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council initially agreed to provide £0.46m of match funding to support the scheme.

Upton Primary School

Cabinet members agreed to provide a further £1.2m due the cost of the work increasing.

A report said the increase was due to the “complex and challenging nature of air source heat pump retrofit schemes, particularly in leisure buildings”.

The government funding has to be spent by the end of March 2026 under the terms of an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third decarbonisation project planned at South Parade Primary School, Ossett, would no longer be going ahead, the report said.

Council leader Denise Jeffery told a meeting on Tuesday (February 18): “Despite a costs increase the council has identified existing funding provision and can commit to proceeding with Sun Lane and Upton School.

“Unfortunately, the scheme for South Parade no longer demonstrates value for money and as such this element will not progress further.”

The council declared a climate emergency in May 2019 and issued a pledge to become a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the whole of the district can achieve the same goal by 2038.

Jack Hemingway, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We have secured £3.37m in government funding to undertake most of this decarbonisation work.

“So while we are having to put extra council capital in, the predominant amount is still coming from government.

“If we didn’t undertake them now with that government money, we would to undertake the full work at full council costs in the future.

“So it makes a lot of sense from a financial point of view and also from a climate change point of view, with Sun Lane being one of our largest emitting buildings.”