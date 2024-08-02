Wakefield Council leader makes changes to cabinet team following outcry over Hazel Garth care home closure
The authority is braced for a “damning” report into events surrounding the decision to shut Hazel Garth, in Knottingley.
The incident, in May this year, sparked anger as residents were given 24 hours’ notice of the closure.
It has triggered an overhaul of the leadership and delivery of the authority’s adult social care service.
Council leader Denise Jeffery last week said she intended to appoint a new cabinet member with a portfolio specifically dedicated to adult social care and health.
Michelle Collins, current cabinet cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, will take over the new position.
Hannah Appleyard, councillor for Pontefract North ward, has been promoted to the cabinet to take on Coun Collins’ culture, leisure and sport role.
Maureen Cummings will remain in the cabinet with a reshaped communities and poverty portfolio.
The decision means the size of the cabinet increases from eight to nine members.
The changes will come into effect from August 5.
Other changes include the appointment of Suzy Joiner, a former Rotherham Council senior officer, who has taken interim charge as social care director until a permanent replacement is appointed.
Coun Jeffery said: “It’s important that our cabinet team in adults and health properly reflects recent steps we’ve taken to strengthen the professional and clinical leadership in adult social care.
“Adults and health is an absolutely vital area for the council.
“Having a dedicated cabinet member will provide the level of focus we need to help us deliver the service which our residents expect and deserve.”
The council has commissioned a review over the closure of Hazel Garth which is being carried out by Janet Waggott, former chief executive of Selby District Council.
Coun Jeffery said last week : “We haven’t got the report in full yet but we have seen some of it in draft.
“It’s very damning about how residents were treated.
“It wasn’t a hospital ward that was being closed – it was their home. Six people were moved out of their home.
“It’s absolutely appalling.”
“There is no hiding from it. The council has made mistakes and we shall have to put them right.”