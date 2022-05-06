Wakefield Council Local Election 2022 - all the results

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton
GABRIEL, Jody PaulGreen Party 288
GARBUTT, Allan William (Elected) Labour Party 1,537
HIGGINS, Carol Denise ,Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health.121
MARSHALL, Gwen, Independent, 568
POINTON, David, Conservative Party Candidate, 916
Labour hold
Airedale and Ferry Fryston
BIRDSALL, Leah Jade,Liberal Democrat Focus Team 105
EVANS, Richard Charles,The Conservative Party Candidate 541
KENNEDY, Neil, Independent 311
SCOTT, Kathryn (Elected) Labour Party 1,524
Labour hold
Altofts and Whitwood
HALL, Leanne, Liberal Democrat Focus Team 159
SPEIGHT, Jacquie (Elected), Labour Party 2,053
THOMAS, John Robert, Independent 613
WRIGHT, Barbara Frances, The Conservative Party Candidate 809
Labour hold
Castleford Central and Glass Houghton
JEFFERY, Denise Margaret (Elected)Labour Party 1900
PHELPS, Paul, Yorkshire Party 471
SMART, Joanne Grace,Conservative Party Candidate 482
WALTON, Janet, Liberal Democrat Focus Team 88
Labour hold
Crofton, Ryhill and Walton
ALI, Usman (Elected)Labour Party 1,832
CLAYTON, Connor JamesLiberal Democrat Focus Team 364
NEWBY, Garry, Green Party 310
THOMAS, Chad Jordan, Conservative Party Candidate, 1,335
Labour hold
Featherstone
TAYLOR, Dick, Independent 717
TAYLOR, John Richard, The Conservative Party Candidate 597
VICKERS, Steve (Elected), Labour Party 2,000
Labour hold
Hemsworth
JONES, Melanie (Elected) Labour Party 1,752
MORTON, Lyn, Green Party 604
MULLINS, Eamonn Malachy, Conservative Party Candidate 461
Labour hold
Horbury and South Ossett
CRUISE, Gill, Conservative Party Candidate, 1,522
GOODAIR, Mark Andrew, Liberal Democrat 289
KETT, Ryan DavidYorkshire Party 183
NICHOLLS, Deb (Elected), Labour Party 2,222
NORRIS, Richard HargreavesGreen Party 131
Labour gain
Knottingley
GIRT, Robert Peter (Elected), Liberal Democrat Focus Team 1,504
GREEN, Paul, Labour Party 1,216
KIRBY, Roger John, The Conservative Party Candidate, 254
Lib Dem gain
Normanton
LAYTON, John Robert, Green Party 161
GOODALL, Deborah, Liberal Democrat Focus Team, 183
HARDWICK, James Robert,The Conservative Party Candidate, 697
OWEN, Isabel Martha (Elected), Labour Party 1,735
PARSONS, Cliff 280
Labour hold
Ossett
DAWSON, Deborah LouiseYorkshire Party 317
FARMER, Nick (Elected), Conservative Party Candidate 1,818
KHAN, Armaan, Labour and Co-Operative Party 1,610
SARGEANT, Tony, Liberal Democrat Focus Team 333
SCOTT, StephenGreen Party 175
Tories hold
Pontefract North
ATHA, Sheila Bertha, Liberal Democrat Focus Team 116
DAWSON, Chris, Yorkshire Party 562
HYOMES, Christopher Robert, The Conservative Party Candidate 655
TENNANT, Clive Malcolm (Elected), Labour Party 1,718
TINGLE, Emma Kay, Green Party 255
Labour hold
Pontefract South
AYRE, George Alexander (Elected) Labour Party, 2,082
CRAVEN, James, Yorkshire Party 262
FISHWICK, Stephanie Grace, The Conservative Party Candidate 1,305
HAYES, Susan Liberal Democrat Focus Team, 133
LAKE, Trevor, Social Democratic Party 52
Labour hold
South Elmsall and South Kirkby
BATES, Stan (Elected) Labour Party 1,851
LUDEWIG, Stefan Arnold, Green Party 1645.4
RUZVIDZO, PerpertuaThe Conservative Party Candidate 445
STEVENS, Nikky , Independent 596
Labour hold
Stanley and Outwood East
COPELAND, Richard, Green Party 226
HARVEY, Gideon Guohong, The Conservative Party Candidate 1,122
HAWKSLEY, Brent Andrew, Yorkshire Party 326
MASTERMAN, Lynn (Elected)Labour Party 2,139
POLLACK, MalcolmLiberal Democrat Focus Team146
Labour Hold
Wakefield East
AYUB, Yubi (Elected) Labour Party 2,503
DODGSON, Michael, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative 128
GRIFFITHS, Michael, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 102
HANNAM, Nick Conservative Party Candidate 616
MACKINTOSH KENT, Janet, Green Party 237
Labour hold
Wakefield North
FORMULI, Naeem Conservative Party Candidate 817
MACK, Andy Yorkshire Party 222
MACQUEEN, Joan Mary, Liberal Democrat Focus Team 146
PICKERSGILL, David (Elected) Labour Party 2,139
RUSSELL, Daniel Mark Green Party 199
Labour hold
Wakefield Rural
BRYAN, Jordan PhillipLabour Party 1,838
DAVIES, Lien Kerry, Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative 69
HARVEY, Samantha (Elected)The Conservative Party Candidate 2,347
HERDSON, David John Rowntree, Yorkshire Party 428
SADLER, Karen Green Party 314
Conservative hold
Wakefield South
AHMED, Nadeem (Elected)The Conservative Party Candidate 1,836
BELBIN, Paul WilliamLabour Party 1,533
COCHRAN, Daniel MathiesonYorkshire Party 212
EBBS, Nigel James Liberal Democrat Focus Team 151
HOLMES, Krys Tal Green Party 203
Conservative hold
Wakefield West
BENTLEY, Richard Martyn Yorkshire Party 245
ELLIOTT, Lewis Conor Green Party 157
GIRT-WILSON, Carol Louise Liberal Democrat Focus Team 61
HAYCOCK, Gaynor Lindsay Freedom Alliance. Freedom for the People. 51
SWIFT, Kevin (Elected) Labour Party 1,770
WELDON, Laura Conservative Party Candidate 905
Labour hold
Wrenthorpe Outwood West
ALI, Waj The Conservative and Unionist Party 1,032
DE VERE, Natasha MarieLiberal Democrat Focus Team 182
DEWS, David Alan Reform UK 160
SHARP, Nadiah (Elected) Labour Party 1,607
STANSBY, Nic Independent 922
THOMPSON, OliverGreen Party 220
Labour gain