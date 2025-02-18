Wakefield Council reaffirms country park commitment after losing legal fight over Welbeck Landfill Site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council has reaffirmed its commitment to create a country park in place of a rubbish dump – despite losing a legal battle to get it closed.

Wakefield Council intends to turn Welbeck Landfill Site into 200 hectares of public parkland when the facility eventually shuts.

The Planning Inspectorate last week ruled against the council over its attempts to end waste tipping at the site near Normanton.

Operators Welbeck Waste Management Ltd lodged an appeal when its planning application to continue dumping material at the site until the end of 2025 was rejected by councillors in November 2023.

Jack Hemingway, deputy leader of Wakefield Council and cabinet member for environment and climate change, pictured overlooking Welbeck landfill site

The appeal was upheld following a five-day public inquiry, meaning dumping can continue.

The council has also been ordered to pay the waste company’s legal costs.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Two years ago, we listened to the concerns of the local community. And stood by them in refusing planning permission for WWML.

“While we are disappointed that WWML have won their appeal to keep the Welbeck Landfill Site operating for a further two years, our plans to create Newland County Park will continue at pace.

Work is expected to start turning Welbeck Landfill Site, in Wakefield, into a country park

“We know the appeal has resulted in a financial implication for the council but it had to be done.

“We’re now turning our full attention to the park’s future, continuing with the fantastic restoration work.”

The site was a quarry until 1998, when it became a landfill site.

The scheme involves building the park in phases as new sections are restored and released.

Phase one of the restoration is already underway and is expected to be delivered in three years.

It will see the creation of walking trails, natural woodlands, cycling trails and links to existing trails in the area.

Bird hides and other places for wildlife watching are also planned.

The second and third phases are expected to take more than a decade to complete.

Coun Hemingway added: “We will continue to hold WWML to account for their operations, to ensure they fulfil their obligations and for us to transform the parts of the site already under council control into the first phase of the country park.

“In time, Welbeck will become an important destination for recreation, a haven for nature, a valuable green space and source of biodiversity.”