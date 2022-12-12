As part of Wakefield Safeguarding Children Partnership, the authority has launched a new campaign urging residents to consider safeguarding their children’s business this festive season.

The campaign asks people who are unsure if their concerns about a child’s welfare are valid to consider the question ‘but what if you’re right?’, and to take action by sharing their concerns.

Changes in households, additional stress during the holidays and cost of living pressures could pose potential additional risks to the safeguarding of children and young people meaning they won’t have the Christmas they deserve.

Wakefield Council is appealing to locals to help keep children and vulnerable adults safe.

In response, the council have asked people across the district to be the eyes and ears of the community to help keep children and vulnerable adults safe.

Changes in children’s appearance, behaviour, or communication can be signs of something more worrying, and people are urged to trust their instincts if they are a worried something is not right and report it.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We want to remind people that we all need to play a part in supporting families under stress, which can increase greatly over the Christmas period. We need to ensure the most vulnerable in our district are protected.

“Anyone who believes a child or young person is, or may be being harmed, or at risk of harm has a responsibility to act and must report their concerns. If you are not sure, you must still share your concerns.”